Man sought in thefts totaling $6,500 returned to store 18th time, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man suspected of stealing more than $6,500 worth of merchandise from a grocery store was caught on camera when he attempted another theft this week, police said.

Manheim Township police said the unknown man was at the Giant food store on Lititz Pike on Sunday around 12 p.m. He saw store employees watching him and fled without taking anything.

He was seen fleeing in a silver Toyota Corolla sedan with damage to the front right area. Authorities say the man stole from the store 17 times last month.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

