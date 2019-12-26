Pedestrian struck in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man was struck at the intersection of North State and East Main streets Tuesday afternoon when a woman tried making a left turn and hit him.

Ephrata Police were called about the incident around 3:20 p.m. and discovered that Constance Buck, 71, tried making a left turn from North State Street onto East Main Street when she hit Steven Splinter, 21.

They say that Splinter had right of way since the pedestrian cross signal was lit when he tried crossing the street. He received leg injuries as a result of the accident though none were life-threatening.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment while Buck was left uninjured.