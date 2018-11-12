Man took thousands of upskirt photos, prosecutors say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Milus

READING, Pa. (WHTM) - A Berks County man is accused of secretly taking photographs up the skirts of women as they shopped in at least 31 stores across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Eric Milus, 57, of Sinking Spring, used his cell phone to photograph women at stores in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, and Montgomery counties in May and June, and he also took pictures of women in New Jersey and Texas, the Berks County district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Milus was spotted taking photos of a woman at a Lowe's store in his hometown on June 17. A witness confronted him then chased him from the store to his vehicle and detained him there until police arrived.

During an analysis of over 7,500 files on his phone, detectives said they identified at least 31 locations where Milus photographed women, including Park City Center and other stores in Lancaster.