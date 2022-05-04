LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department continues to investigate a vehicle stop that led to the discovery of drug possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

On April 27, a Northern Lancaster County patrol officer conducted a traffic stop of a 20008 BMW sedan in the 900 block of Lancaster Road. During the stop, two men exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

One of the men briefly escaped the officer by crawling into drainpipes, which he later emerged from in a nearby housing area where he was apprehended by responding patrol officers and off-duty officers.

The other man eluded capture despite efforts by the officers.

While searching the vehicle, which was later reported as stolen, the officers found illicit drugs and drug-related materials. A large backpack abandoned by one of the men was also found, which had a large quantity of marijuana packaged in a manner consistent for sale and distribution.

The investigation continues and charges will be filed, once approved, for the possession of the controlled substance with intent to deliver. The police department says further details will be released after documents have been filed.

