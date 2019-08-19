Man urinated on products at Starbucks, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say urinated on products at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect on Monday, They said he walked behind the counter of the employee section Saturday evening then urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise.

The unknown man then fled the Starbucks, inside the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike.

Anyone who can identify him should call the police department at 717-569-6401.