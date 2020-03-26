Man waives hearing, ordered to stand trial for killing Lancaster County woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man will stand trial regarding the death of a woman found dead earlier this month in a locked bedroom of her Caernarvon Township home.

Matthew J. Moser, 31, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, prompting District Judge Raymond Sheller to order Moser be tried in Lancaster County Court for homicide and related counts.

Officials say Moser is not eligible for bail and remains at Lancaster County Prison.

Moser talked to his defense team via video conference Wednesday when he informed the attorneys he wished to waive the preliminary hearing. The attorneys signed paperwork on his behalf.

On March 2, State police found 47-year-old Kristin M. Graham dead in her Lancaster County home after being dispatched there for a check on her well-being. Police determined Moser and Graham had been in a relationship. Police say Moser had been living at the home and a hotel in Chester County. Moser was arrested at that hotel after a long standoff with state police.

Moser will be formally arraigned on April 24.