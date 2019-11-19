Live Now
Man waives hearing over indecent assault of 14-year-old boy

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dale Stahl

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to court on charges he indecently assaulted a 14-year-old boy he hired for work on his property.

Dale E. Stahl, 74, of Clay Township, is accused of touching the boy and having the boy perform a sexual act in his presence, the district attorney’s office said.

Stahl waived a preliminary hearing on Friday. He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Stahl remains free on $50,000 bail, posted by a bondsman when charges were filed last month.

