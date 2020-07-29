Man charged, wanted for killing two men in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ezequiel B. Almodovar is wanted for his involvement in the deaths of two men, whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Manor Township on Tuesday.

Almodovar, 36, has been charged with two counts of homicide.

Police say the two men killed are believed to be Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is working to officially confirm the identities.

Autopsies are expected later this week.

