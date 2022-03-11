LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is looking for a man who has multiple charges against him.

According to a release, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, patrol officers responded to a crash in the 600 block of Hershey Ave. They determined a car had crashed into houses and the occupants of the car had fled on foot.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The investigation determined that the driver of the car was identified as Angel Rojas of Lancaster. A firearm was found at the scene of the accident, and Rojas is not eligible to carry that weapon.

Rojas is wanted on the following charges:

Persons Not to Possess a Firearm

Firearms Carried w/o License

Fleeing-Attempting to Elude Police

Accidents Involving Damage Attended Vehicle-Property

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Duties at Stop Signs

Reckless Driving

An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Rojas is currently wanted by the Lancaster City Police Department. If any person with information on the location should call police at 717-735-3300