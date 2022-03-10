EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 dollars worth of clothing from a store in the Tanger Outlets complex in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, a man walked into the Vineyard Vines store in Tanger Outlets. He concealed $950 dollars worth of clothing in a shopping bag that he brought with him and fled the store.

The man has a unique shoulder bag, with a collared shirt under and sweater or sweatshirt, and is also wearing earbuds.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police.