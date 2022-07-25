LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was arrested and a man is at-large after a drug investigation recovered firearms, drugs, and over $86,000 in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says on June 2, members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force began an investigation involving Christopher Alvelo and the distribution of crack cocaine. Undercover investigators made several purchases totaling 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Alvelo, who police say was accompanied by his girlfriend Destiny Medina.

On July 14, 2022, detectives, along with the assistance of Lancaster City Bureau of Police, attempted to arrest Alvelo and execute search and seizure warrants at his Orange Street residence and two of his known vehicles.

The District Attorney’s office says at approximately 10:55 a.m., Alvelo was observed leaving his apartment and approaching his vehicle, a Ford Taurus. The Drug Task Force moved toward the Taurus in an unmarked police vehicle and Alvelo fled, striking the police vehicle, and escaping.

At 11:08 a.m., police executed a search and seizure warrant for Alvelo’s residence and say Medina was found flushing drugs down the toilet. Medina was taken into custody and eventually released on $75,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever.

In total, the Drug Task Force confiscated 68.92 grams of cocaine, 268 fentanyl pills, 16 suboxone strips, $86,414.00 in U.S. currency, a Glock 9mm handgun that was altered to make it fully automatic, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and various paraphernalia. The street value of the drugs seized was approximately $20,000.

Alvelo, 30, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault on police, conspiracy, prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Medina, 28 of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, faces charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Any information on Alvelo’s whereabouts can be reported to Lancaster County Detectives at 717-299-8100 and tips can be submitted here.