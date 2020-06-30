Man will serve up to 16 years in prison for stabbing two men at Conoy Township bar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Bainbridge man will serve up to 16 years in prison for stabbing two men at a Conoy Township bar in 2018.

Peter V. Fultano, 37, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault regarding the Nov. 23, 2018, incident at Bainbridge Inn, at 5 North Front Street.

On Friday, Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Fultano to 8 to 16 years in prison.

According to the DA’s office, Fultano stabbed the men, one in the chest, after an altercation inside the bar. Surveillance video cameras recorded the stabbings.

The sentencing hearing was done via video conference. The DA’s office says as part of the plea resolution and in consideration of all circumstances, a count of attempted homicide was dropped.

Top Stories: