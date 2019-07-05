Man with apparent hand grenades in car had pipebomb at home, police say

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man who had hand grenade-like devices in his car during a traffic stop is charged with new crimes after a pipe bomb and drugs were found in his home, police said.

State police in Lancaster said Melvin Hartman had a section of PVC pipe with end caps, smokeless powder, and a hobby fuse when they searched a motor home at a Martic Township campground Wednesday.

Multiple campers are parked close together at the campground and children were playing outside, troopers wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police also found bomb-making materials, crystal methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms in the motor home where Hartman lived, according to the complaint.

Hartman, 54, is additionally charged with felony counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction and causing or risking a catastrophe, plus related misdemeanors.

Hartman was stopped in West Lampeter Township Sunday evening for not having a license plate. Two devices in the car looked like hand grenades, contained explosive black powder, and apparently had live training fuses, police said.

Authorities are still testing the devices, which were secured by a bomb squad while a nearby parking lot at Kendig Square shopping center was sectioned off.

Charges in that incident include possessing weapons of mass destruction, firearms offenses, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest.