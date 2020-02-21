Man wounded in shooting at Lancaster Township apartment complex

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 28-year-old man was shot and injured in the parking lot of a Lancaster Township apartment complex late Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Judie Lane. Officers responded after 911 received several reports of shots fired and found the man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to a hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police said it appears the incident was a targeted attack. They said witnesses reported seeing two people running away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.