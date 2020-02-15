Manheim Borough bakery sparking neighborhood renaissance

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — In the Bickel’s Snack Foods Inc complex shines Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, started by Manheim native Melanie Miller and her family.

“When the opportunity arose to be part of Manheim and to develop, redevelop, it became a great idea,” Miller said.

Since the bakery opened just last year, it has brought new life to the community.

“It’s kind of scary to be part of the beginning and not know what’s ahead,” Miller said. “But it’s also exciting to be part of something that’s being redeveloped and hopefully lots to happen in Manheim.”

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe recently joined with neighboring market, Prussian Street Arcade. The joint venture plans to add more businesses in the borough’s market square.

“Part of what’s happening is there’s been a gap, a vacuum so to speak, and some private investor is seeing there are opportunities here,” borough manager Jim Fisher said.

Fisher says they are offering tax incentives for investors and businesses to move in and that the borough has improved infrastructure on 72 to make the area more appealing.

“Our focus moving forward is going to be improving our square,” Fisher said. “We feel our square is unique and there are not too many squares like this.”

The owners of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire have taken notice at the recent rejuvenation efforts and recently submitted plans to put a restaurant in the borough’s square.