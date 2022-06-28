MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim man has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to 22 sexual abuse charges involving four victims between 6 and 10 years old.

Anthony Fox, 25, was sentenced on June 24 for raping and sexually abusing the victims in Lancaster County between July and December of 2021. Fox recorded the abuse in video and photographs, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

“Of the 2,833 [child pornography] files [Fox] possessed, he created 539 of them,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the case, said. “The only way a child will be safe around the defendant is if he remains in prison for the rest of his life.”

Muller asked for a sentence of at least 75-150 years. Fox’s defense counsel asked for a 25-75-year sentence, saying Fox was on drugs a the time of the crimes and didn’t remember committing them, and he had a personal history of abuse and trauma.

Fox was ultimately sentenced to 79-158 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Charges against Fox included four counts of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, four counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old, two counts of incest of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, four counts of corruption of minors, one count of criminal use of a communication facility, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, according to the district attorney’s office.