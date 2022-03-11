MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting investigation.

Two suspects are believed to be in connection with a shooting that happened on March 9. According to police, at around 2:30 p.m., eight shots were fired into an occupied residence in the 900 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster.

Along with the two photos, police have also released security footage of the suspects. If you recognize the individuals involved or have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Detective Anthony Lombardo at 717-569-6401 ext. 1587.