Manheim police officers in search for woman involved in EMT aggravated assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department is searching for Danielle Lynn Hineline, who was charged with various offenses after she struck two emergency medical technicians in an ambulance.

According to the report, the Columbia, Pa. resident punched one EMT in the stomach and arms and struck the other EMT in the chin with a metal clip. A criminal complaint has been filed and an arrest warrant obtained.

Hineline has been charged with 2 counts of felony aggravated assault and remains a wanted person at this time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hineline should call the Manheim Police department at 717-569-6401.