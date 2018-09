Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Manheim Township Police need help identifying a woman who stole a purse from the Duck Donuts on Fruitville Pike.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, when a woman took a purse that was hanging off the back of a chair and fled the store.

Anyone with information on who the woman is should contact Manheim Township Police.