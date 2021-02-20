Manheim Police searching for Lancaster man, missing for two weeks

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster Township resident went missing on Monday, Feb. 8, and hasn’t been found since, according to Manheim Township Police.

Albert Lopez, of Cottage Avenue, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6″, 170 lbs., with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants, and Vans sneakers.

Lopez is considered to be endangered due to an unspecified medical condition. Police don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone who’s seen Mr. Lopez or has any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or anonymously provide information here.