MANHEIM TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — A pop-up silent auction is happening at the Manheim Township Public Library.

The focus is on the auction items donated by local artisans and businesses. The two-week event started on Monday, June 13, and ends on Friday, June 24. The auction showcases the best of Lancaster County all while supporting the library

“Government funding for libraries has consistently decreased and since 1992 it does not even cover anywhere close to running a library,” Rennae Newman of the Manheim Township Public Libary said.

Bidding for all items closes at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 24th. Participants are encouraged to bid early and often. Winning bidders will be notified by email on Friday, June 24th.

This year, the library is trying to raise $5,000 to increase and improve its collection.

To receive a bid number, you can visit the library located at 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster PA 17601. You can also receive a bid number by clicking here.