Manheim Township appoints new fire chief

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s fire chief is leaving for another municipality in the county.

Manheim Township announced that Scott Little would be the fire and rescue department’s next chief. He will replace current Fire Chief Rick Kane, who will retire in January.

Little will be bringing his breadth of experience to Manheim Township, which has an ever-growing population. The township believes he is the person to help navigate the challenges many fire departments are having, as they shift away from volunteer work, to paid work.

“The vast amount of experience that he has and that he brings to us is outstanding, and I can tell you without a doubt he was the cream of the crop, but it was a very good crop that we interviewed,” President of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners Tom O’Brien said.

His first day as fire chief will be Feb. 7.