MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in one Midstate community are a little safer on Wednesday, July 27.

Manheim Township in Lancaster County is dedicated to a new fire station. To save money, the fire company renovated vacant commercial space instead of building on open land.

Everything about the station is state of the art and could save lives.

“Our northwest section of Manheim Township really had a lapse in response times. so that’s why they looked for property here in the northwest section and found Richmond Square to be ideal,” Manheim Township Rescue Chief Scott Little said.

This is Manheim Township’s first new fire station in 76 years.