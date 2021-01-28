Manheim Township PD seeking identity of two female who allegedly stole hard liquor

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women are believed to have stolen over $50 worth of hard liquor from Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1565 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township Saturday afternoon before fleeing on foot, according to Manheim Township Police Department.

One of the suspects wore unique shoes that police are hoping will lead to their identity.





Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.