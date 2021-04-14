Manheim Township Police Department hosting weeks-long scavenger hunt

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Between winter and the COVID-19 pandemic, many have been stuck indoors much more than they’d like. The Manheim Township Police Department is hoping to get people out and about again with a township-wide scavenger hunt.

Here’s how it works:

The police department posts a handful of ambiguous photographs of locations around the township on its CRIMEWATCH website, here. Participants identify the locations and search for a laminated badge with a code at each destination. Participants record the codes in any order on their answer sheets and submit their findings by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday for a chance to win a prize.

The “Where in the Township” scavenger hunt will last for three weeks. Each week, scavengers who get their answers in by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. are entered for prizes which include coffee mugs and gift cards to local establishments.

The locations have different themes every week. The theme for the first week is parks; for the second week, it’s historical locations; and for the third week, it’s commercial businesses, explains Natalie Littlehale, community outreach officer with the Manheim Township Police Department. (If the destination is a building, the badge with the code will be outside of the facility.)



Two image clues from week one of the Manheim Township scavenger hunt / Credit: Manheim Township Police Department

Anyone who completes the challenges for all three weeks by 11:59 p.m. on May 2 is entered into a drawing for a $50 Olive Garden gift card. Participants don’t need to have completed each individual week on time to try for the grand prize, as long as they have all the codes correct by the final deadline.

In addition to getting people out of the house, the scavenger hunt “also is showcasing some of the really neat things we have in Manheim Township,” says Littlehale. “I had a good time just taking the pictures.”

People of all ages and from all locations, not just Manheim Township, are welcome to participate in the scavenger hunt, although Littlehale says residents may have a slight advantage. “They’re not the easiest to figure out, and I know some of our officers have tried to look at the pictures, and they’re like, ‘I don’t know where that is,'” she says.

The first photos were released on Monday, April 12, and week one of the scavenger hunt is ongoing. Littlehale says she already saw someone participating, “and that just made my heart so happy…she was so excited like her excitement just made me so happy for the rest of the day.”

Littlehale hopes lots of people will take part in the scavenger hunt and have fun doing so. In fact, the first rule of the scavenger hunt is “HAVE FUN.”

The rest of the scavenger hunt rules can be found here. The information for the first week, April 12-18, and the answer sheet participants must fill out are available here, and more information about the scavenger hunt is located here.

After filling out the answer sheet with the codes for each week, successful searchers should email their findings to Littlehale at littlehalen@manheimtownshippolice.org.