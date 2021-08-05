Manheim Township Police department searching for paintball perpetrator

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department is still searching for the paintball perpetrator. On Tuesday, July 20, a male working on vehicles at a garage in the 900 block of Clark Street was struck in the eye by a paintball pellet.

The investigation to date revealed that the paintball pellet was likely frozen prior to being fired. The victim sustained major damage to the eye, according to the police report, and will require corrective surgery to repair.

The shot originated from a beige/gold Honda Civic. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Broad Street from Clark Street.

Any person knowing the identity of the vehicle’s owner or people involved in the incident should call the Manheim police department at 717-569-6401.