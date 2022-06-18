MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM ) -Police in Manheim Township are looking for a woman who is missing from Lancaster County.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 45-year-old Kindia Flowers was last seen by her family around 6 p.m. on June 17 at her residence in the 600 Block of South West End Avenue.

When the family returned to the home around 8 p.m, the front door of the residence was open and Flowers could not be located. Flowers would have left the residence on foot.

The family is concerned for her welfare and her ability to care for herself. She has been declared a missing endangered person due to medical reasons. She might appear confused about who she is.

Flowers is a Black female, and 45 years old. She is five feet tall with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt, black leggings, and white slippers.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of, or comes into contact with Flowers, needs to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 as soon as possible. Contact can also be made to any police department by calling 911.