Manheim Township police searching for man after assaulting woman, threatening to “bury” her and two kids

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for a man following a domestic dispute at his home in which he assaulted a woman, threatened to “bury” her along with two children, and then fired his gun.

Fermin Jose Vega, 32, has been charged with criminal attempt at homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Police say the domestic dispute occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue.

During the dispute, police say Vega smacked the woman’s face, grabbed her arms, and threw a mangled car tire at her head. He then held a handgun to her head while choking her after he threatened to “bury” her along with the two children inside the home.

The woman was eventually able to grab the gun just as a shot was fired, hitting a wall and injuring no one.

Police say Vega left before officers arrived, and was not able to be found. A criminal complaint was subsequently filed and an arrest warrant obtained.

Manheim Township police ask that anyone who knows Vega’s whereabouts to call the department at 717-569-6401. They say he is a wanted person and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.