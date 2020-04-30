Manheim Township police: Several wanted in Romanian crime ring

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people are wanted for their involvement in a crime ring operation that spanned several months and resulted in over $60,000 worth of purchases from stolen credit and debit cards.

Manheim Township police received numerous complaints between June 2019 and March 2020 that thefts were occurring at the Universal Athletic Club. Police determined that credit and debit cards were stolen and immediately used in attempts to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Detectives discovered five people were working together in committing those thefts: Dumitru Musat, Andreea Dirvareanu, Fanut Topala, LaLeaua Radu, and Roberto Udila.

Police say the group was able to steal cash and make $63,830.08 worth of purchases from those stolen cards.

All five have been charged with theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, access device fraud, and criminal conspiracy to commit access device fraud. An arrest warrant for each person has also been obtained.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Musat, Dirvareaunu, Topala, Radu, or Udila should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.