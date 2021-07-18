Manheim Township Police still searching for ‘Peeping Tom’

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police Department is still looking for a “Peeping Tom” who invaded a woman’s privacy in a Target.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday the male entered the Target on Fruitville Pike and started following a teenage, adult female around the store.

The female then went into a room to try on clothes. The victim then saw the male reach under the changing room door with his phone.

Security footage confirmed the victim’s allegation, as the male was seen crouching down and holding the phone underneath.

The victim screamed, and the male fled the scene using a fire exit door.

He was last seen driving away in a white pickup truck.

Any person knowing the identity should call Manheim Township Police.