K-9 Odin with Officer Starsnic

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department has welcomed two new K-9 officers to their unit.

K-9 Odin is a two-year-old pure breed Belgian Malinois from Denmark. He is trained in narcotics detection, specifically for heroin, meth, and cocaine. He is also a train patrol dog, which includes tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, and controlled aggression work.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

He has been partnered with Officer Lucas Starsnic, who has been with the department since 2016.

K-9 Zeke with Officer Shane Long

K-9 Zeke is the younger of the two new members, born in March 2021. He is a Dutch Shepherd who just made the journey to Lancaster County from the Netherlands. Zeke is also trained in narcotics detections (cocaine, meth, and heroin) and patrol functions (controlled aggression, tracking, building searches, article searches, etc.)

He has been partnered with Officer Shane Long who has been with the police department since September 2014.