LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police officers continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash that took place on Route 222 just south of Landis Valley Road overpass. Five individuals were in the vehicles during the crash on Sunday, Feb. 27, and were transported to an area hospital.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the report, a 24-year-old man was driving a silver Nissan Altima southbound on Route 222 when he crossed over the median and struck a vehicle in the northbound lane. A second northbound vehicle was also hit.

The driver of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital and died. The four other individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators closed the road down for several hours while they conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene. Now, they are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the police department at 717-569-6401.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.