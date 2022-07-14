MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has a warrant out for her arrest after a retail theft occurred on June 21 in Manheim Township.

According to police, 42-year-old Daisy Vasquez selected $404.71 worth of energy drinks and placed them in a shopping car at the Weis markets on Millersvile Pike. She then attempted to leave the store without paying.

Loss prevention was able to stop her and recover the stolen items when Vasquez then fled the scene. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Daisy Vasquez should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.