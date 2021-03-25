Manheim woman killed in road rage related shooting in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after a road rage shooting near Lumberton left one dead, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies were called at about 11:40 a.m. to the area of I-95 South near the weigh station just north of the city of Lumberton for calls of shots fired, according to Wilkins.

47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania woman was shot and died at a hospital, Wilkins said. A passenger was not injured.

Deputies said the incident stemmed from a road rage incident in which the victim’s vehicle came too close to the suspect vehicle while trying to merge into a lane. The suspect vehicle pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired shots into the passenger door, hitting Eberly.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a mid-2000’s model silver or grey Malibu or Impala that witnesses said was involved in the shooting.

The car has dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. It was last seen driving south on I-95 toward exit 22.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Wilkins said. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents, but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered on in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for the entire family.”