Man’s ‘gun-like gesture’ was a crime, Pennsylvania court says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who argued a “gun-like hand gesture” at his neighbor did not cause a hazardous or physically offensive condition.

Stephen. T. Kirchner, 64, of Manor Township, was charged last year with summary disorderly conduct for the gesture, which prompted a neighbor who witnessed it to call 911.

Kirchner appealed the district court conviction, claiming he did not intend to cause public alarm, and that there essentially was no harm done to the victim or society.

Superior Court found that when Kirchner imitated the firing and recoiling of a gun, he risked an altercation, so the charge is supported.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said there was a history of ongoing confrontations between the neighbor and a female acquaintance of Kirchner. The woman has a “no contact” order against the victim, who installed video cameras due to the contentious history.

The hand gesture was recorded in June 2018.

Kirchner was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.