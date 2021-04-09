Many eager to see what Lancaster Restaurant Week sales look like after easing mitigation efforts

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — During the COVID-19 pandemic restaurants like Decades, a bar-cade in Lancaster, have fought to stay open.

With the recent easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, which opens up more seating, restaurants hope to see their sales leap.

“I think this weekend will be a good indication of what restaurant business levels (we’re) going to see,” Chris Trendler, a managing partner at Decades, said. “We’re excited to find out where that is.”

Monday is the start of Restaurant Week in Lancaster. It’s usually a time when eating out is a slam dunk for sales due to added incentives to eat at restaurants.

However, after a tough year, some restaurants can’t afford to offer any discounts.

“It’s still very uncertain for a lot of restaurants,” Trendler said. “We’re starting to see things move in the right direction and be not profitable, but sustainable.”

Despite capacity being boosted to 75 percent, some restaurants in Lancaster like Himalayan Curry and Grill can’t afford to bring back indoor dining.

The co-owners of the Nepalese and Indian restaurant said it doesn’t make financial sense to bring back indoor dining until they’re allowed to have 100 percent capacity.

Mohan Pradahan, one of the owners of Himalayan Curry and Grill, said they will continue to rely on takeout orders.

“Even though we don’t make money it will help us to stay steady for a long run,” Pradan told abc27 News.