MARRIETTA, Pa, (WHTM) — A man from Marietta Borough has been charged with strangulation after a domestic dispute on Friday, April 29.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the first block of West Market Street for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed that 24-year-old Alexi Rosario committed crimes of strangulation and assault.

Rosario chased the victim as they went into a neighboring apartment, which he then forced his way into that apartment damaging a door.

Rosario was apprehended and arrested. He was then taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He has also been charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Mischief.

He has his preliminary hearing on May 12.