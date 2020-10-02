Marijuana dispensary opens in downtown Lancaster

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new medical marijuana dispensary is now open in downtown Lancaster.

Vytal Options opened Thursday morning on East Chestnut Street. The dispensary has an agreement with Penn State College of Medicine, so patients at the facility may actually help with research.

This is the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in Lancaster County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

