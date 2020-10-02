LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new medical marijuana dispensary is now open in downtown Lancaster.
Vytal Options opened Thursday morning on East Chestnut Street. The dispensary has an agreement with Penn State College of Medicine, so patients at the facility may actually help with research.
This is the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in Lancaster County.
Top News
- Marijuana dispensary opens in downtown Lancaster
- Top White House official Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19
- abc27 News+ Nightside: Potential homicide investigation, fire victims autopsy released, dispensary opens
- abc27 exclusive: September air travel at Harrisburg International way off highs – and lows
- Thousands of airline workers face furloughs, lay offs after Congress misses deadline to provide aid