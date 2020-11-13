Masked men rob Manheim Township Walgreens in broad daylight

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning two masked men robbed the Walgreens pharmacy in the Golden Triangle Shopping Center in Manheim Township.

One of the men presented a written note demanding Oxycodone tablets and both men kept their hands in their pockets, alluding that they were armed.

The pharmacist provided the two men with the pills before they fled on foot, no one was hurt.

One of the suspects is described as an older black male, 6 feet tall, wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a mask.

The second suspect is described as a younger black male, 6’4, wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a mask.

The police ask that anyone knowing the identity of either suspect or can provide information pertaining to this case should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.