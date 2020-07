LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Masks are now required at Central Market, the Lancaster landmark started that rule today.

Customers who don’t have one will be given a face shield. Before today, customers who said they couldn’t wear a mask for medical reasons were allowed in. That’s no longer the case as the market says it’s all about keeping workers and customers safe.

For customers who don’t wear mask, a market employee will shop for them.