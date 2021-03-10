Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site opens its doors, gives 500 doses on first day

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – The mass vaccination site at the old Bon Ton at the Park City Center is up and running.

The site is a partnership between the four health systems in Lancaster County and local government.

77-year-old Mark Milliken from Leola was one of the first people to be vaccinated at the site on Wednesday.

After getting his first shot he told abc27 News he’s on his way to hugging his grandchildren again.

“They’ve all been talking about it all over the country,” Milliken said.

The site in Lancaster was able to vaccinate 500 people on the first day, but site administrators say they would eventually like to vaccinate 6,000 people per day.

This week, site administrators have 6,000 shots they are working with, but vaccine supply has been a concern at the site.

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf toured the site, but he didn’t promise there would be shots for the site.

“It might sound like I’m pointing a finger here, but we have not received enough vaccines from the federal government yet,” Wolf said.

The Governor’s visit was questioned by Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, a Republican, who has been critical of the states allocation of vaccines.

“We need the vaccines,” Parsons said. “We would like if the governor is going to come down and highlight the good work, for him to say okay we’re going to support it with vaccines.”

During a press conference, which was meant to highlight transportation options to vaccine sites, officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health said this week they’ve been allocated 254,000 first doses of the vaccine.

Lindsay Mauldin, an advisor the the DOH, said demand all across the state for shots is outpacing supply by nearly two to one.

Wolf said with those figures highlight why he can’t guarantee shots for the site.

However, Wolf said by the end of April is when sites like the vaccine center could get all of the shots they’re requesting.

“I think at that point we’re going to be thinking about how to we up demand,” Wolf said.