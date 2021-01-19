Mayor of Lancaster to give State of the City address Tuesday evening

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Calls to stop racial injustice haven’t quieted down, but they are less visible than they once were.

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said her continued push for a progressive way of policing in response to those calls will be something she talks about in her state of the city address on Tuesday night.

“Tonight you’re going to hear more about the new leadership team that is in place at the police bureau and the things we are continuing to move forward,” Sorace told abc27 News.

Sorace’s state of the city address will happen virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

She said she also plans to talk about the fact the city is still looking for a permanent police chief while dealing with that she called a “bleak” financial situation.

In December Lancaster City Council passed a budget that uses $5 million of the city’s reserves.

Sorace said increased spending for pensions for police and firefighters could mean a tax hike, or less of services could be coming.

“Our aim is to maintain a level of service that city residents have come to expect,” Sorace said. “That’s going to be more challenging as we look ahead to next year’s budget already not even a month into this year’s budget.”

Sorace also plans on talking about the COVID-19 pandemic during her speech.

Ahead of her Sorace she seemed optimistic that Lancaster about turn a corner on dealing with the virus. She pointed out that hospitalizations were down and she mentioned a vaccine is on the way that she hoped would be widely available soon.

“I’d like to see the pace increase,” Sorace said. “I think my message tonight is as soon as you can, please get vaccinated.”