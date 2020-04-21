McCaskey junior honors graduating seniors with door-to-door photo project

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Across the nation, school bleachers are empty. Prom dresses are stored away in closets. Many schools never had the chance to issue caps and gowns.

But all isn’t lost.

A McCaskey High School junior is showing her class of 2020 respect through a photo project that mourns what they lost, while celebrating what’s to come.

McCaskey tennis, soccer, and musical theater star William Fenimore remembers playing an innocent basketball game with his friends the first day school was closed on March 13.

“I remember the first time I ever thought about it was when one of my friends — he said to me, ‘there’s a possibility that we just had our last day of school,” William said.

“I feel like this is going to go down in the history books…class of 2020,” said Donte Maldonado, a McCaskey senior who borrowed his mother’s aptly colored red and black graduation cap and gown on Monday.

History is what the class of 2020 is making, and 16-year-old Georgia Cox is the one documenting it.

“You don’t want tragedies in life to just go unremembered because people have lost so many things,” she said.

For the last couple days, Georgia has gone door to door to take photos of McCaskey seniors holding a white board that reads “I was supposed to…” They fill in the blank. She fills in the bleak.

“Beautiful,” she told a senior on Monday.

Every senior’s story is different, but each photo is the same. At six feet apart, Georgia takes a photo of the senior wearing a face mask, gloves and McCaskey red and black and then a second of them PPE-free smiling to what’s ahead.

“We are all really sad about missing rites of passage like prom and graduation. We all understand that there’s a pandemic going on, and people are losing their lives and jobs,” William said.

Georgia is compiling the photos as a gift for the McCaskey senior class. Down the line, she hopes to place them in an art exhibit.

“You know, it was so abrupt, and they’re all leaving for college. So, that kind of put the passion in the project,” she said.

Coronavirus stole time from these seniors, but in Georgia’s collection they will be forever young, safe and ready to take on the world.

“No one before us has ever had this happen, and hopefully no one after us will have this happen, but it is not the end of the world and we can move on,” William said.

“It is okay for them to feel that loss, but they also need to realize and recognize that they are on to bigger and better things,” Georgia said.

Georgia still has slots open to take seniors’ photos. She is asking any senior who wants to get involved to DM her on Instagram at @georgia_is__.