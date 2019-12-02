Meals on Wheels of Lancaster looks to expand

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – In the past couple of years, Meals on Wheels of Lancaster has quadrupled the number of people they help and serve close to 500 people every day.

Kevin Ressler, the organization’s executive director, says their client list is growing.

“It’s partly because of population,” Ressler said. “Also, 11,000 Americans turn 60 every day. That’s the minimum qualification age for Lancaster County office of aging to pay for the meals completely for someone.”

Meals on Wheels of Lancaster is currently in the process of moving into a new facility on Columbia Avenue to help with the added number of clients.

The nonprofit will be moving a former Mick’s All-American Pub. Ressler said he’s excited the facility will have two kitchens and the extra space will be helpful for an increase in volunteers.

“We’ve seen an increase in 221% of volunteers,” Ressler said. “Our volunteer hours are over 40,000 volunteer hours this year. If we were to hire staff to replace the volunteer hours we have we would have to raise $745-thousand more than we presently bring in.”

Ressler says they hope to be up and running on Columbia Avenue by the summer.