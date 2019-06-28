Measles case confirmed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has confirmed its latest case of measles in Lancaster County, the ninth case in the state this year.

A Health Department spokesperson said the latest case is associated with travel to another state and was not acquired in Pennsylvania, and there were no public exposures in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of 28 states reporting measles cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has confirmed 1,077 cases from January 1 to June 20.

The number is the most reported in the U.S. since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.