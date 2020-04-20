Measures added to keep homeless safe after shelter resident tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident staying at the Water Street Mission has tested positive for COVID-19.

Water Street President Jack Crowley said, as a result, their 170 residents are no longer allowed to leave the Lancaster campus.

“It’s all about protecting one another,” Crowley said. “It’s not only the good our our guests, but also for the good of the community. We don’t want to bring additional cases of the virus on campus. We also don’t want to risk bringing it off campus and into the community.”

Water Street Mission helps those who are homeless. Crowley said to keep residents healthy, Water Street is taking advantage of a medical-grade filtration system, which came with a shelter remodel, to keep keep the shelter clean.

Crowley said they’ve also stepped up manual cleaning efforts.

“We’re doing it multiple times a day,” he said. “We’ve got staff from all these other departments where we’ve lowered our number of programs, because of needing social distancing, and they are now serving as sanitation and cleaners.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been portable wash stations and extra shelters open in Lancaster to keep the homeless safe.

“For folks experiencing homeless a lot of times they have diseases that are underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Jen Koppel with the Lancaster Homeless Coalition, said.

Koppel has been a driving force to keep the homeless safe during the pandemic.

“We continue to be vigilant,” Koppel said. “We continue to do our education. We have quarantine space set up for folks as they test positive.”