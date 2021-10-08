Meck’s Produces closes stand in Lancaster Central Market after 60 years

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s Central Market is steeped in history.

“There’s been a market in this spot with a roof on it since the 1730s. This building dates back to the late 1800s,” Phil Bartelt, manager at Meck’s Produce, said.

People come from all over to visit America’s oldest farmer’s market. Over the years, stands have come and gone. Meck’s Produce is the latest, closing its stand after more than 60 years at Lancaster’s Central Market.

“Most people are very surprised, definitely sad to hear the news. A lot of folks wonder where they are going to go because for a lot of folks we are the place that they go for produce,” Bartelt said.

Coming here has become more than a shopping destination, it’s an experience.

“You see people once or twice a week for that amount of time and there is a lot of relationships you form with people in the community and it’s tough to move on from that,” Bartelt said.

With more and more businesses closing up shop nationwide, is this a sign of the times? Bartelt says, not exactly.

“I don’t expect all the other produce stands in here close up their doors. I think it’s just a unique situation the way things worked out for us,” Bartelt added.

But, Meck’s Produce isn’t saying goodbye completely. They’re just shifting their focus.

“We’re not closing the business altogether. The same fresh produce is available down at the farm,” he said.