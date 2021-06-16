Meet the baby animals at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster County

RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) — Springtime on a farm means baby animals. At Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, guests can meet — and yes, pet — the farm’s new babies during Saturday’s Baby Animal Festival.

“The Baby Animal Festival is showcasing all the baby animals that were born this spring here on the farm,” says Brian Groff, animal caretaker at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. “There’s mini cows, and we have ducks, and we have rabbits, and we have plenty of baby goats to go around, as well.”

On top of that, guests can also visit the farm’s piglets, lambs, and chicks during the event.

Fun fact: Sheep are fairly timid animals, but goats are a lot like dogs — they’re super friendly and excited to meet people (and if given the chance, they might nibble on your fingers).

Cherry Crest is known nationwide for its corn maze, which will open at the beginning of July, but it offers more than that. In addition to the farm animal area where the baby animals are housed, people visiting the Baby Animal Festival can also check out the site’s nearly 200-foot-long Freedom Slide, the apple cannons, the paintball shooting range, and more.

Baby animals at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm (photos by Avery Van Etten, abc27):

The Baby Animal Festival takes place from 10-5 on Saturday, June 19. Cherry Crest is open for the Early Season from 10-5 on Saturdays through June 26, as well as on June 18 and 25. The Summer Season kicks off July 3, and during that season, Cherry Crest is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Visitors can purchase tickets to visit Cherry Crest Adventure Farm on the organization’s website.

