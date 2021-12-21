Meet the rare triplet calves born at Kreider Farms in Manheim

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Kreider Farms in Manheim, Lancaster County, has something extra special to celebrate this Christmas — the rare birth of triplet calves. The three healthy cows were born last Wednesday morning to their mother, Raspberry.

“We knew she was going to be having at least twins, but we weren’t expecting the triplets, so when the third came out, we were pretty excited,” said Khalee Kreider, Kreider Farms marketing manager and fourth-generation member of the family that runs the farm.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the calves were named Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh.

Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh with their mother (Courtesy of Kreider Farms)









Cows usually give birth to one calf at a time, and it’s especially uncommon for them to have three babies at once. Kreider said there are births every day on the farm — on average there are four or five calves born each day, she said — but she doesn’t remember ever having triplets on the farm before.

Kreider was told the odds of a cow having triplets are 1 in 10,000. Other articles suggest the odds may even be more like 1 in 100,000.

Each of the triplets weighed around 50-60 pounds when they were born. They will be fully grown in a year. Their mother, Raspberry, is also happy and healthy.

Because all the calves are girls, they will stay at Kreider Farms for their lifetimes, and eventually, they will have babies of their own and join the farm’s milking herd.