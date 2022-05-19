LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men from Philadelphia were arrested in Lancaster on May 16 after being caught with cocaine, methamphetamine, more than $2,500 in cash, and a pistol, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Chestnut Street in Lancaster. The vehicle they stopped was driven by Paul Clifton, 31, and Jayson Burton, 33, was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Detectives found an aftermarket hidden compartment behind the front passenger seat of the vehicle. According to the release, it contained approximately 149.6 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and the cash.

Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Police K-9 Tundra assisted officers in finding the contraband.

Clifton and Burton were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives received a tip that illegal narcotic sales were taking place in Lancaster and began an investigation in May 2021. The district attorney’s office says the arrests of Clifton and Burton have “halted a Philadelphia to Lancaster drug operation.”